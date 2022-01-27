BBB warns against doing social media quizzes

ST. LOUIS – There is a warning out about social media quizzes. It may seem like harmless fun, asking people to answer questions about themselves, but the Better Business Bureau warns they can also ask for things like your mother’s maiden name, the street you grew up on, among other common security questions that can be used to steal your identity. Also, do not accept friend requests from people you don’t know, adjust your privacy settings, and never share personal information like a phone number or home address on social media.

The BBB has a well-earned reputation among consumers and businesses alike. They are a trusted source for everything from business profiles to charity reviews. In 2021 the BBB served more than 15.5 million consumers and businesses. Sarah Wetzel with the BBB had more on the latest trend in information theft.