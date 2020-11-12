BBB warns veterans about donation, personal information scams

ST. LOUIS – Veterans Day came on the heels of a warning from the United States Postal Service about scams specifically targeting vets.

They include offers of supposedly secret government programs that offer them money.

There’s also a pension poaching scam where vets are told they’ll get lump-sum payments in exchange for signing over their monthly benefits.

Then, there is a job scam in which fake openings are posted in order to get personal information for a fee.

Postal inspectors say veterans should go to their website, usps.gov to view the latest scams.

Chris Thetford with the Better Business Bureau has warnings about donating money to organizations.

