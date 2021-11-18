BBB’s tips for avoiding seasonal employment scams

ST. LOUIS – Christmas means different things to different people, but to millions of Americans it means shopping and gift-giving.

There are plenty of legitimate jobs for seasonal workers so don’t be fooled by scams promising pay for you to do personal shopping tasks. Employment scams increased during the pandemic with an estimated 14 million victims last year. The Better Business Bureau wants you to be safe when applying for work.

Sarah Wetzel with the BBB explained tips for avoiding this scam. Click here for more information.