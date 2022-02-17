BBB’s tips for avoiding tax scams

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) criticized the 2021 Farm Producer Survey's as President Biden's Administration "advancing his woke agenda" due to some of its questions.

In a Twitter post by the Senator, Hawley said he was sent the latest farm producer survey by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and sarcastically outlined its questions pertaining to the recipient's gender, if they are transgender, and their sexual orientation.