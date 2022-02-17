BBB’s tips for avoiding tax scams

ST. LOUIS – Tax season opened up last month, so it’s time to beware. Big events can bring out scammers, and tax time is no different. The Better Business Bureau sees a lot of tax scams this time of year. Consumers need to be aware of potential fraud as they collect W-2 forms from their employers and prepare to file returns. Sarah Wetzel with the BBB has more information. Click here to learn more.  
   

