Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 975 deaths/ 18,868 cases IL: 6,770 deaths/ 138,540 cases.

Be aware of soft-tissue injuries as we return to sports after coronavirus lockdown

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Baseball just announced it’s going to have a season, the PGA Tour is up and running and many area athletes are getting ready to get back on the field. But what is concerning sports medicine experts as athletes return are “soft tissue injuries.”

Dr. Richard Lehman the director of the US Center for Sports Medicine joined Fox 2 to go over what type of damage these types of injuries cause and a new dietary supplement that can help.

For more information visit www.uscenterforsportsmedicine.com

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News