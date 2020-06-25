Be aware of soft-tissue injuries as we return to sports after coronavirus lockdown

ST. LOUIS – Baseball just announced it’s going to have a season, the PGA Tour is up and running and many area athletes are getting ready to get back on the field. But what is concerning sports medicine experts as athletes return are “soft tissue injuries.”

Dr. Richard Lehman the director of the US Center for Sports Medicine joined Fox 2 to go over what type of damage these types of injuries cause and a new dietary supplement that can help.

For more information visit www.uscenterforsportsmedicine.com