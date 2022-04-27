ST. LOUIS – Russell’s Bakeshop will help you become the favorite child on Mother’s Day 2022. You can order treats for local pickup. You can also send a piece home with a nationwide Gooey Butter Cake delivery. Here’s the schedule:

National Shipping Deadline: Monday, May 2

Local Pick-Up Deadline: Wednesday, May 4

Learn more at https://russells-cafe-bakery.myshopify.com/

