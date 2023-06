ST. LOUIS – The hit FOX show ‘Beat Shazam’ is an interactive game show with the ultimate goal of winning the grand prize.

The shows airs on Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. right on FOX 2. This week, it was the sibling smackdown where teams of siblings battle it out for a one million dollar prize!

St. Louis natives Justin and James Kendall won the $1 million prize, and spoke with FOX 2’s Amelia Mugavero about the process of winning the competition.