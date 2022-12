ST. LOUIS – Beauty Supply Refresh is ready with functional and fun gifts from the locally and Black-owned shop.

Owners Trinita Rhodes and Tenisha Smith offer their holiday gift guide for the last-minute shopper looking to leave an impact on the local economy.

Beauty Supply Refresh

456 Howdershell Rd.

Florissant, MO 63031

https://www.beautysupplyrefresh.com/