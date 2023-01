ST. LOUIS – Bebe’s Cake Shop celebrates the days of the week with their cookie calendar.

This is how owner Amanda Tomlin tempts customers with the flavor of the week. She also serves premium ice cream in homemade waffle cones and bowls.

Bebe’s Bake Shoppe

1144 Shackelford Rd.

Florissant, MO 63031

Phone: (314) 222-8555

Email: bakeitbetterstl@gmail.com

https://bebesbakeshoppe.com/