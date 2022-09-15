ST. LOUIS – Alopecia warriors shed their wigs at the Behind the Mask Fashion Show.

Lawanda McCleary founded Hats off Alopecia to allow those with alopecia to embrace their beauty.

According to the National Institutes of Health, alopecia areata is a disease in which the person’s own immune systems attacks hair follicles, causing hair loss. Hats off Alopecia will feature local designers and alopecia warriors.

Friday, September 16

5 p.m. CDT

.ZACK-Kranzberg Foundation

3224 Locust St.

St. Louis, MO 63108

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hats-off-alopecia-fashion-show-tickets-386233784647?aff=ebdssbdestsearch