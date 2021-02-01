Being aware of stress during American Heart Health Month

ST. LOUIS – It’s the first day of February and also the first day of American Heart Health Month.

That’s why Cleveland Clinic’s 2021 Heart Health Survey took a deep-dive into how COVID-19 is affecting Americans’ view of their heart health and heart care.

Through survey responses, scientists are seeing a domino effect. Here’s a scary statistic: three-quarters of Americans are feeling stressed, but only 55 percent are aware that stress can have a substantial impact on their heart health.

Dr. Leonardo Rodriguez with the Cleveland Clinic has the details on what he’s seeing.

