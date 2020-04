Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - The Belleville Area Humane Society joined the National House Pawty fundraiser for pet shelters across the country.

The Illinois-based shelter postponed its Race for Rescues fundraiser, because of stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Executive Director Shoshana Mostoller explained how we can still support the shelter and how the pandemic affected how pets get care.

Join the House Pawty until Saturday, April 18, 2020 on Facebook.com/BellevilleAreaHumaneSociety.