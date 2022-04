ST. LOUIS – You can help some furry friends find a forever home by heading to the Bags for Wags event. The Belleville Area Humane Society will raffle off luxury bags. The agency rescues animals from dangerous situations and helps connect animals with foster and adoptive families.

Bags for Wags

Belleville Area Humane Society

Monday, May 23rd

7 – 9 p.m. CDT

St. Clair Country Club

Belleville, IL 62226

https://bahspets.org/event/bags-for-wags-2022/