Belleville Chick-fil-A raising money for Inspire Up Foundation

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Chick-fil-A has been busy helping a Metro East group get ready for Giving Tuesday.

Green Mount Commons location owner Ben Winner shares how he turned the month of November 2020 into a party and fundraiser to help the Giving Tuesday Military group. The Belleville, Illinois restaurant is giving a portion of their profits to help a transitional housing facility in East St. Louis. They will wrap up the month with a blood drive.

The blood drive is at the East Belleville YMCA located at 2627 Carlyle Avenue on Tuesday, December 1 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

