ST. LOUIS – The Old Newsboys have been around for decades making sure at-risk children are taken care of and supported.

You all have been getting your latest edition and donating to the cause, but now you have a chance to get in on a polo match that will continue to benefit area children. Pete Heutel, co-chair of the Old Newsboys Polo Charity Match joined us live to share details about the event.

For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/oldnewsboysstl.