Best deals from Apple’s fall tech preview

ST. LOUIS – Apple held their fall preview and there are several upgrades with revamped devices.

Tech guru Scott Schaffer from Blade Technologies went over the Apple product launch and explained if you really need an upgrade.

“If your phone is working for you, it’s working fine, it’s fast enough, does everything you want it to do, don’t feel like you have to rush out and buy an iPhone 13 tomorrow,” Schaffer said.

The new iPhone 13 Pro Max isn’t out yet. It will be out by the end of the year, but it has “cinematic mode” on its camera.

The iPhone 13 is basically the same size as the iPhone 12.