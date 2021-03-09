Best toys of 2021 to keep kids fit, healthy and creative

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – With kids doing a lot of remote learning over the past year, they have missed out on a lot of recess and gym time. Keeping kids fit, healthy and creative is important, even during a pandemic.

President and Founder of Brilliant PR & Marketing Kathleen Tomes has the list of the best toys of 2021 to keep your children moving.

Below are links to some of the toys:

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News