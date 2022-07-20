ST. LOUIS – Hollywood Casino wants you to gamble on yourself at the Job News USA Career Fair.
General Manager Mike Jerlecki said there are opportunities waiting at Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights and River City Casino in South St. Louis.
Job News USA Career Fair
Thursday, July 21
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT
Orlando’s
2050 Dorsett Village
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
https://www.jobnewsusa.com/events/60afb73afe01ce0801000003/jobnewsusa-dot-com-st-louis-job-fair-july-21st-jul-21-2022
https://www.pngaming.com/careers