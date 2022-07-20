ST. LOUIS – Hollywood Casino wants you to gamble on yourself at the Job News USA Career Fair.

General Manager Mike Jerlecki said there are opportunities waiting at Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights and River City Casino in South St. Louis.

Job News USA Career Fair

Thursday, July 21

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT

Orlando’s

2050 Dorsett Village

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

https://www.jobnewsusa.com/events/60afb73afe01ce0801000003/jobnewsusa-dot-com-st-louis-job-fair-july-21st-jul-21-2022

https://www.pngaming.com/careers