Bethesda Hospice Care supports those with PTSD

ST. LOUIS – Sunday is National PTSD Awareness Day, a condition usually associated with veterans, but mental trauma can happen to anyone.

Leslie Schaeffer is a licensed clinical social worker at Bethesda Hospice Care. She explained what other kind of experiences can cause PTSD.

Schaeffer said living through natural disasters, abuse, assault, domestic violence and more are all things that can cause PTSD.

One of the symptoms is reliving the experience. Schaeffer said stress and trauma changes the way a person’s brain functions. It alters the way a person will respond to certain stimuli.

Those with PTSD could commit suicide. Go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org to learn more. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1-800-273-TALK. Press 1 if you’re a veteran.

Click here to learn more about Bethesda Hospice Care.