Better Business Bureau gives warning about Halloween shopping

ST. LOUIS – Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Halloween 2020 will look different than most years and safety will be even more important during this year’s celebration.

The better business bureau advises shoppers to rely on trusted merchants and check out any unfamiliar websites before buying.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates COVID-19 concerns will only take a small bite out of what consumers will spend for the holiday.

The NRF estimates consumer spending on Halloween will reach $8.05 billion which is down slightly from $8.78 billion last year.

Those who plan to celebrate will spend an average of $92.12.

Chris Thetford from the Better Business Bureau joins us to discuss some ways to stay safe when we are shopping online.