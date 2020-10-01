Better Business Bureau raises awareness of online scams

ST. LOUIS – October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month which makes it a good time for consumers and businesses to look at their online security measures.

Promoted by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, this month is designed to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity.

During the coronavirus pandemic, consumers across the country have reported being victimized by scammers through the internet and other electronic means.

The Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware.

For more information visit bbb.org or call (888)996-3887.