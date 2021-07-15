Better Business Bureau tells homeowners to get 3 different bids before doing work

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Last weekend’s storms caused a considerable amount of damage across the St. Louis area and many homeowners are dealing with clean-up and repairs, but before you hire someone to help the Better Business Bureau has a warning.

Chris Thetford with the Better Business Bureau said the first step is to find out if your insurance covers any of the damage. Then Thetford said a homeowner should do some research before choosing a company to do the work. The BBB recommends getting three bids from three different companies. He also said that the cheapest bid isn’t necessarily the best bid to go with.

Thetford said to be sure to have a completion date written in the bid.

Click here to get more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News