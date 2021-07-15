Better Business Bureau tells homeowners to get 3 different bids before doing work

ST. LOUIS – Last weekend’s storms caused a considerable amount of damage across the St. Louis area and many homeowners are dealing with clean-up and repairs, but before you hire someone to help the Better Business Bureau has a warning.

Chris Thetford with the Better Business Bureau said the first step is to find out if your insurance covers any of the damage. Then Thetford said a homeowner should do some research before choosing a company to do the work. The BBB recommends getting three bids from three different companies. He also said that the cheapest bid isn’t necessarily the best bid to go with.

Thetford said to be sure to have a completion date written in the bid.

