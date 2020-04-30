Better Business Bureau warns of employment scams

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The COVID-19 pandemic’s destructive impact on the US economy has landed millions of workers in the unemployment line. Compounding the situation, social distancing has forced work online in many industries.

The Better Business Bureau warns job seekers to be careful when job-hunting online. Employment scams are ranked as the riskiest scam of 2019 in the annual BBB scam tracker report.

In employment scams, a consumer receives an unsolicited job offer that may promise high pay, options to work remotely, or flexible hours. To get the job, a candidate must complete forms that require personal and/or sensitive information and may be required to “purchase equipment” with part of the proceeds of what turns out to be a fake check. These open the candidate up to identity theft and financial harm.