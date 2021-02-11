Beware of online dating scams, BBB warns

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic has left many people plenty lonely and valentine’s day can serve as a painful reminder for those who don’t have someone special in their life.

Right now, online dating services can seem like your ticket to paradise. Success stories in ads for dating services can make it appear like true love is just a click away, but beware.

Some people end up broken-hearted by would-be suitors who are really scam artists.

Chris Thetford with the Better Business Bureau joined us with wise advice.

