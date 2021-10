ST. LOUIS – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois need your time and talents. Heather Freed is the president and CEO and she said the pandemic has taken a toll on volunteers.

She explained how people can get involved while staying safe out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

To learn more about how to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois and how to become a Big, visit www.bbbsil.org.