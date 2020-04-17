Funeral arrangments announced for St. Louis Blues legend Big George Brock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fans invited to celebrate Big George Brock while social distancing. The family of St. Louis Blues legend Big George Brock wants fans to celebrate his life while staying safe from COVID-19.

The family is holding a public viewing, only. There will be no funeral or memorial service. The funeral home will only allow 10 people in the building at a time.

Those waiting outside must stay in their cars until they are called. Everyone going to the viewing must wear a mask. The family is having a private burial.

Big George Brock Public Viewing. April 23, 2020 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Baucom’s Life Celebration & Cremation Services 9480 Lewis & Clark Blvd St. Louis, MO 63136

Learn more on Facebook.com/BigGeorgeBrock