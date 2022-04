ST. LOUIS – The entire family can get active at the Billionaire Body Boot Camp Sunday. Lead Trainer Leslie Lloyd explained how adults can get a tough workout while meeting new friends. Also, kids can enjoy face painting, a DJ, and samples from Creations Smoothies.

Billionaire Body Boot Camp

Sunday, April 24, 2022

6 – 8 p.m. CDT

Creations Smoothies

147 Flower Valley Shopping Center

Florissant, MO 63033

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/320053648077