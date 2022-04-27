ST. LOUIS – You can be a child’s Birthday Buddy with help from West County Center and the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition. West County Marketing Director Sean Phillips explained how a trip to the giant birthday cake in the mall can mean a birthday gift for a child who may not receive one. Natasha Leonard is the Director of External Relations for the coalition. She explained how you can help children have amazing memories while in foster or adoptive care. You can become a Birthday Buddy through the end of the year. Learn more at https://www.shopwestcountycenter.com/event/blt44ebab1c20600dcf.

