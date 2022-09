ST. LOUIS – BJC HealthCare celebrates 10 years of being an accountable care organization for older patients.

The designation is the result of new standards set by the passage of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The program helps the hospital group offer more consistent and timely care to older patients.

Learn how your loved one can benefit at https://www.bjc.org/ACO or call (314) 996-7020.