ST. LOUIS – BKM Fitness Bootcamp brings one more episode of Camp Kill Kim on Kim Hudson’s final day at FOX 2.

Owner and trainer Briant K. Mitchell leads a spin class with his wife Felecia and fellow trainer Miranda Ming helping with one more fun and tough workout. BKM offers weights, spinning, cardio, and run clubs.

Trainers emphasize modified movements for athletes at all levels. The gym also offers in-person and virtual workouts.

BKM Fitness Bootcamp

27 S. Florissant

Ferguson, MO 63135

​​​​​​​https://www.bkmbootcamp.com/bkm-on-the-move