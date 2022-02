ST. LOUIS – The goal of going to the gym is to make you strong. But during the pandemic the people at BKM Fitness Bootcamp in Ferguson also want you to stay healthy.

Owner Briant K. Mitchell said BKM Fitness Bootcamp is hosting a vaccination event. There, people can also get free at-home COVID test kits. It’s happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary. Click here for more information.