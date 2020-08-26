BKM Fitness Bootcamp new safety measures

FERGON, MO. – The owner of BKM Fitness Bootcamp in Ferguson cut capacity and added cleaning equipment to keep clients safe from COVID-19. Briant K. Mitchell used to have more than 60 people in one spin class. That was before the pandemic started.

Afterward, he only had a handful of staff to help host Zoom classes. Clients joined online. Mitchell says this helps him keep attendance well below the 50% capacity mandated by St. Louis County.

Mitchell also explains the enhanced sanitation techniques, temperature checks, and virtual access he added to help fight COVID-19 spread.

Learn more at BKMBootcamp.com.