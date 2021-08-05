Black Funders of St. Louis does special webinars during Black Philanthropy Month

ST. LOUIS – August is Black Philanthropy Month and Black Funders of St. Louis are giving you an opportunity to become educated and have lunch while you do it all.

Brandon Sterling is the vice president of the organization and he had the details on the event from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Sterling said this month the organization is doing webinars on how to become a better grant writer, how to develop good programming for a nonprofit, and generally how to be a better help to St. Louis.

Black Funders of St. Louis focuses on pooling resources together to help Black-led nonprofits.

Sterling said those who aren’t Black can still be a part of this group.