ST. LOUIS – Jobs in the STEM field continue to grow rapidly. They involve science, technology, engineering, and math. These jobs are projected to increase twice as fast as all other jobs through 2029, but people of color and women are under-represented in these fields. A local organization is looking to close that gap.

Cynthia Chapple is the founder of Black Girls Do STEM. She explained that the program is meant to help young black girls get into this field. Click here for more information.