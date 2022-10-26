ST. LOUIS – Black Men Build will hold a workshop on the new SAFE-T Act, ending cash bail in Illinois.

The law, which stands for Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today Act, is set to go into effect in January 2023. Opponents said suspects of violent crime will go free while waiting for trial. Supporters, including Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, shared that judges can still jail suspects they believe will be dangerous to the community, and the law avoids non-violent defendants staying in jail because they are poor.

Black Men Build does not take a position on the SAFE-T Act. They will answer questions on the matter in an upcoming workshop.

SAFE-T Act Workshop

Wednesday, November 30

7:00 p.m. CDT

Trinity United Methodist Church

1411 Missouri Ave.

East St. Louis, IL 62201

bit.ly/factsorcap618