ST. LOUIS – A Black mother gives her underserved neighbors a critical mental health resource through Gleam of Hope. Sally Desu’s son developed severe mental illness symptoms while in college. She said she could not find the support she needed. When she finally did, she brought together African-American mental health providers to help other families.

Desu previewed her next support group for families. Grants and Outreach Coordinator Kathleen Murray from Places for People and Officer Dustin Hoskins also shared how they help families in crisis.

Gleam of Hope Support Group

Wednesday, June 1

6 – 8 p.m. CDT

Overland Community Center

9225 Lackland Rd.

Overland, MO 63114

GleamOfHopeCommunity.com