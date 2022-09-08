ST. LOUIS – The Black Nurses Association of Greater St. Louis is working on bridging the gap in nursing by providing scholarships to deserving students going into the medical field.

Right now, they are preparing for the 5th annual Edith L. Cole Scholarship and Awards Luncheon. Mia Glover, Vice President of Black Nurses Association of Greater St. Louis, and Dr. Leonora Muhammad, President of Black Nurses Association of Greater St. Louis joined us live with more on why these scholarships are crucial to nursing diversity.

For more information about the scholarship, please visit BNA-StLouis.org.