ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Many flags are at half-staff in Missouri today. The governor issued a proclamation to honor a fallen firefighter. Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney died in the line of duty while responding to a crash on I-70 last week.

Assistant Chief Gladney was among the first responders called to an accident involving a large commercial truck at around 4:30 am east of Columbia on December 22, 2021. A semi-truck then hit his vehicle, an ambulance, and the other truck.