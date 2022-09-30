ST. LOUIS – Beer lovers can help raise money for strong communities at the Blacktoberfest. Several DJs will spin for Black Brew Culture and Beyond Housing. Beyond Housing works to improve housing, educational, and business opportunities in the Normandy School District and other parts of north St. Louis County. Black Brew Culture holds events across the U.S. to celebrate Black beer culture.

Blacktoberfest

Saturday, October 1

2 – 10 P.M. CDT

Twilight Run / Walk at 5 p.m. CDT

Corner of Page Ave. and Ferguson Ave.

Pagedale, MO 63133