Blade Technologies helpful back-to-school tech ideas

ST. LOUIS – This year’s back-to-school items could be a bit more than the regular notebooks, pencils, and erasers.

Scott Schaffer with Blade Technologies has some high-tech gadgets that may be really appreciated after the year we’ve had. He goes through them out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Number one on Schaffer’s list was a webcam. They range from $10 to $500. He said the one he uses is just $70. Next on the list was a ring light.

Schaffer said the next iteration of communication will be unified communication which will make phones obsolete. So a headset would be helpful in order to make calls from a work computer.

Air pods and air buds are also helpful for work from home and learn from home setups.

Of course, then all of these gadgets need to get charged. A power bank can do some heavy lifting. The one Schaffer likes can even jump-start a car.

Lastly, passwords are becoming safer and safer, so Schaffer suggested getting a YubiKey or something similar. He said two-factor or even three-factor password authentification is important. He said to have something “you are,” like a fingerprint, something “you know,” like a password, and something “you have,” like a YubiKey.

