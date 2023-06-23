ST. LOUIS – For this Friday edition of Blair’s Social Second, we asked viewers: What is the most important thing for you to experience when you travel? Food? Landmarks? Culture?
Viewers weighed in on Facebook with a variety of responses.
by: Blair Ledet
Posted:
Updated:
by: Blair Ledet
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS – For this Friday edition of Blair’s Social Second, we asked viewers: What is the most important thing for you to experience when you travel? Food? Landmarks? Culture?
Viewers weighed in on Facebook with a variety of responses.