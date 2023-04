ST. LOUIS – Bliss Events will kick off their May Comedy Series with homegrown talent Darius Bradford on Saturday, May 6.

Owner Marjorie Yancey shares the challenges of building a new event space while previewing the attention to detail for any event.

Bliss May Comedy Series

Starting with Darius Bradford

Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m.

Bliss Events

1680 Lebanon Ave.

Belleville, IL 62221

https://blissevents618.com