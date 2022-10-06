ST. LOUIS – A block party can help kids build social and science skills. Steve Zwolak is the Executive Director of University City Children’s Center and the CEO of LUME Institute. He said playing with blocks can teach kids how to cooperate, build friendship, and learn about science and math. He says watching kids at block parties can tell parents about their child’s social development and risk tolerance.

BeTogetherSTL offers events for kids and mentorship for parents. It is funded by the St. Louis County Children’s Services Fund. Parents can learn about school and community relationships.

Deeper Dive Webinar: Parent-to-School / Community Partnerships

Thursday, October 6

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. CDT

Click here to register.