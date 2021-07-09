Blood drive honoring Belleville Police Sergeant happening Tuesday

FREEBURG, Ill. – The American Red Cross joins former Belleville Police Sergeant Jon Brough Tuesday, July 13 for Sgt. Broughs 15th Annual Blood Drive.

In November 2006, Brough was shot and permanently blinded in the line of duty and blood donations helped save his life through 32 surgeries.

Brough laid out all the blood drive details on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

The event is at the Catholic War Veterans Post 370-Hall located at 3535 St. Route 159, Freeburg, Illinois.

