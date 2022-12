ST. LOUIS – Blueprint Coffee has locally-owned and energizing gift ideas, as well as a class for aspiring coffee aficionados.

The St. Louis based shop has two locations and a brewing class this holiday season. The shop has locations in University City, South St. Louis, and Midtown St. Louis.

Brewing Basics

Thursday, December 29th

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Blueprint Coffee

4206 Watson Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63109

https://bit.ly/3HI8TuF