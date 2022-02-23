Blues and Barnes team up in the name of heart health

ST. LOUIS – February is American Heart Month, and as you look around many businesses and arenas, you may see a sign that says “AED” which stands for Automated External Defibrillator. It’s a device that shocks the heart back into rhythm in case of a heart attack or other problem. You may not think you need to know how to use one, but if you did, you could save a life and you can help put more of these AEDs into the community. Washington University cardiac surgeon at Barnes Jewish Hospital Puja Kachroo and clinical nurse specialist at the heart and vascular center at Barnes Jewish Hospital Kristin Seymour explained.



Click below for more details.

https://www.bjc.org/heart

https://barnesjewish.org/aed

stlauthentics.com/bjc