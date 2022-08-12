ST. LOUIS – After two years of virtual concerts, the seventh annual Blues at the Arch kicks off in-person Friday night.

Attendees will experience this St. Louis tradition like never before. For the first time, the festival will feature food trucks, a kids’ corner, a fitness class, and much more. The festival is free and produced in partnership with the National Blues Museum and the National Park Service.

It all starts Friday at 5 p.m. on the arch grounds and runs through Sunday. Click here for more information.