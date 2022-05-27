ST. LOUIS – The Blues need all the luck they can get, and you may need some too. The St. Louis Blues 50/50 raffle is open, but the winnings benefit more than just the lucky ticket holder.

The Blues 50/50 raffle gives people a chance to win a nice pot of cash, but it also benefits Blues for Kids and Blues Alumni and the work those groups do in our community. The raffle pot is growing quickly as the Blues keep their playoff run going. It will surely get bigger with Game 6 happening Friday night at Enterprise Center.

Randy Girsch, the vice president and executive director of Blues for Kids, had more details. He also brought Barkley, the Blues ambassador dog, with him.

Fans can purchase tickets online or inside the arena.