ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues and Cardinals organist Jeremy Boyer pumped everyone up for Game 6 of the Blues vs. Avalanche series from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck Friday morning.

Boyer has been the St. Louis Blues organist for 15 seasons and he’s been with the Cardinals for 11 seasons. He has also played for the 2017 NHL Winter Classic at Busch Stadium, the 2020 NHL All-STar Game and he was the organist when the Blues won the 2019 Stanley Cup.

On Wednesday, he was playing at Ballpark Village’s Game 5 watch party. He said it was wild.

As a kid he grew up playing music and playing sports so he put them together.

“It was just kind of a natural marriage of the two,” Boyer said.