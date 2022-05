ST. LOUIS – Bluesman Vince Martin brings the soundtrack for the One-Day Blues Fest at the Missouri History Museum on Saturday, May 7. He previewed all the activities including a musical petting zoo by the National Blues Museum.

One-Day Blues Fest

Saturday, May 7 CDT

Noon – 6 p.m.

https://mohistory.org/events/blues-fest

http://www.vince-martin.com/